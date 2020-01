Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 04:27 Hits: 3

General Shen Yi-ming, the general chief of staff in Taiwan, has been killed along with several other people after a helicopter crash-landed into mountains near Taipei. A rescue mission has been launched.

