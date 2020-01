Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 07:37 Hits: 3

Neither Iran or Israel may seek war. But a diplomatic breakdown after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, strategic errors and a military buildup make a direct conflict — even an inadvertent one — more likely.

