ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - Five commercial fishermen were believed to have died after their crabbing vessel sank on New Year's Eve in the Gulf of Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard said after ending a search and rescue operation amid high winds and heavy seas.

