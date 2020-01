Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 09:10 Hits: 4

ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday (Jan 2). READ: Ghosn used one of two French passports to flee: Reports Ghosn ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/carlos-ghosn-escape-turkish-police-detain-four-pilots-12227584