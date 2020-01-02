New Year's night owls open thread: Activists young and old reinvigorated dissent in the 2010s

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 03:30 Hits: 4

Betsy Dernbach at Mother Jones writes—How the 2010s Brought Back Strikes, School Walkouts, and Social Movements. In the last decade, we rose up:

With economic inequality at the highest levels in decades, the climate in crisis, and a political system often unable to address popular demands or even elect the people’s choice, the last decade was shaped by the resurgence of social movements. From the 2011 occupation of the Wisconsin Capitol over collective bargaining rights to 2019’s Puerto Rico protests that pushed out ex-governor Ricardo Rosselló, more and more Americans took their politics to the streets in the 2010s. Labor journalist Sarah Jaffe, author of Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt, traces the explosion in movement politics to the financial crisis of 2008. People who lost their jobs and retirement savings in the crash still haven’t recovered. And though the unemployment rate has fallen over the decade, lower-paying service sector work has supplanted many of the middle-income jobs lost in the recession. “The 2008 financial crisis killed capitalist realism,” Jaffe says. “We can’t quite imagine what comes next, but we know that the thing that we have been living under doesn’t work anymore. And so we’ve seen movement after movement that is some form of reaction to that.” [...] “The question of what you do about that inequality, I think, is the one that drives people to the left or the right,” Jaffe said. “Do you want to get rid of that inequality, or do you just want to regain your place in it?” These are some of the movements for justice that shaped the 2010s. Occupy Wall Street [...] The Movement for Black Lives [...] Standing Rock [...] The Women’s March and #MeToo [...] Teachers’ Strikes [...] The Youth Climate Movement

