In his traditional New Year's address, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a "rapid compromise" with unions over a pension overhaul that has sparked the country's biggest transport strikes in decades. But there is one issue upon which he has no intention of compromising: ending the early retirement schemes enjoyed by striking transport workers.

