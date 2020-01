Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 18:35 Hits: 4

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the US embassy's perimeter and hurled rocks during two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

