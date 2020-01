Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 19:29 Hits: 4

UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" that North Korea has indicated it could resume nuclear and missile tests, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.

