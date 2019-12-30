The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to Scale Up Sustainable Infrastructure

The global transition to a low-carbon economy is facing significant headwinds, and bolder action is urgently needed to avoid unacceptable global warming risks. Addressing current bottlenecks in the development and financing of sustainable infrastructure can help to transform a critical sector and step up the fight against climate change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-sustainable-infrastructure-framework-by-christian-deseglise-and-delfina-lopez-freijido-2019-12

