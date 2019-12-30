How to Scale Up Sustainable Infrastructure

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:11 Hits: 1

The global transition to a low-carbon economy is facing significant headwinds, and bolder action is urgently needed to avoid unacceptable global warming risks. Addressing current bottlenecks in the development and financing of sustainable infrastructure can help to transform a critical sector and step up the fight against climate change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-sustainable-infrastructure-framework-by-christian-deseglise-and-delfina-lopez-freijido-2019-12