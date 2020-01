Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 10:36 Hits: 1

Like an overprotective parent, China’s central government needs to learn to let go. While a more relaxed approach to economic management carries some short-term risks, it is essential to future growth and prosperity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-government-overreach-slows-growth-by-zhang-jun-2019-12