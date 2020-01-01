Daily Kos Radio is ALL NEW, like this year, at 9 AM ET!

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 13:45 Hits: 5

Happy New Year!

If you’re up for it, we’ve got a brand new show for New Years’ Day. Not that I’m necessarily up for it. I recorded it earlier last night just in case, even though I haven’t really done the New Years’ Day Splitting Headache thing for quite a while. It’s just nice to know we’re locked in with new content, no matter what happens.

So whether you’re treating it just like any other day of the week, or preparing snacks to settle in and watch… an outdoor hockey game in Dallas, TX, somehow, we’re here for you to ring in the new year.

A big one! 2020! An Olympic year! That also has some other stuff in it.

Listen right here at 9:00 AM ET!

PODCAST LISTENERS: The great RadioPublic “paid listens” program has come to an end. Thank you to all of you who helped support the show that way! It’s still a great way to listen to the show on your Android or iOS phone. And yes, you can still download directly from their site, or listen to the player embedded right here, each day.

Nothing changes on our end. It’s still Greg Dworkin, Joan McCarter, plus also, me. And you! As always, we still want your voice on the air with us. Sit down with your smart phone or other electronic recording device and send us your stories and commentary to share with the audience. There’s no easier way to try your hand at podcasting, without all the hassle!

Of course there’s no substitute for having your support via Patreon, or one-time contributions via Square Cash. (And hey, if you want a cool trick for donating sorta-kinda cost free, get their cash.me app and use this share code to get $5 in your account (plus $5 in mine) when you send your first $5 (to anyone)!

For now, how about one on the house? Here’s what we did on our last new show:

RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)

New Years Eve! For some, this could be a day of sleeping in, eating cheeseburgers and cake, or maybe getting in a few rounds of golf to close out the year, but not David Waldman, who could’ve easily spent the the holiday fighting off swarms of raccoons, but instead produced pre & post ball-drop KITMs for our edification and entertainment: Mitch McConnell hoped to pull off the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump quickly and painlessly, and would have gotten away with it too, if wasn’t for that Nancy Pelosi, and all of that new evidence piling up. Senator Marco Rubio, member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and avid reader of random bible verses, hasn’t yet bothered to read Senate intelligence documents on Trump, but has developed many opinions. Marco might someday read that extortion for personal gain is the Trump administration MO. The media claims Donald erased his efforts to out a CIA whistleblower, but really Trump erased only one effort... News flash! Biden floats the idea of picking a Republican running mate! Second news flash! Biden did NOT float the idea of picking a Republican running mate! Seriously, which headline do you think editors will go for? David looks closely at the shooting at White Settlement (Yes, your guess on the origin of the name is correct.) A trained firearms expert closely monitoring the situation killed the attacker, but not before the attacker was able to kill a trained firearms expert closely monitoring the situation. Mark Meadows is out, but not before one last screwing of his constituents and democracy. Another cop signs his coffee cup “Pig”, a joke of his actually made hilarious after McDonald’s proved that he did it. William Barr’s intel probe might not help Trump, but it will probably hurt the CIA, which might be good enough for those two.

Thanks to Scott Anderson for the show summary! Please help me pay him more! Need more info on how to listen? Find it below the fold.

Ways to Listen to Kagro in the Morning:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1908767