Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: 2020 is here and we are starting off with... issues

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Trump is openly calling for his trial to be as corrupt as possible One of the thorniest challenges of this moment is the difficulty of finding language adequate to capturing President Trump’s actual, openly stated positions. They are often so profoundly ridiculous or nakedly corrupt, or so audaciously saturated with bad faith, that we struggle to find ways to clearly convey what he’s genuinely telling us. Case in point: Trump is now openly calling for his impeachment trial to be converted into something that is purely devoted to serving his own political needs — one that only includes witnesses that will help him keep smearing potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden, but has no meaningful relevance whatsoever to the corrupt conduct for which he has been impeached.

The US has only two ways out of this escalating crisis: either fight or negotiate. A war with Iran could be the Mother of All Quagmires. Better to rebuild a tougher nuclear deal in return for the lifting of U.S. sanctions. But Trump shows little interest.https://t.co/90zF9au78Y December 31, 2019

David Remnick/New Yorker:

The Ongoing Struggle of John Lewis Seconds later, a state trooper brought a truncheon down on Lewis, fracturing his skull. Lewis refused to go to the hospital. Instead, in a daze, his pale raincoat splattered with blood, he made his way to the pulpit of Brown Chapel, where many of the protesters, choking from tear gas, had assembled. Lewis told them, “I don’t know how President Johnson can send troops to Vietnam. I don’t see how he can send troops to the Congo. I don’t see how he can send troops to Africa, and he can’t send troops to Selma, Alabama.” Television coverage of Selma, and the outrage that grew out of it, insured that Bloody Sunday became one of the most important acts of nonviolent resistance since 1930, when Mahatma Gandhi led the long march against the colonial salt tax. Bloody Sunday sparked Lyndon Johnson to push through the Voting Rights Act by the end of the summer––and John Lewis, age twenty-five, had been at the head of it all. As Obama left his swearing in, Lewis approached him with a sheet of paper and asked the new President, the first black President, to sign it. And he did. He wrote, “Because of you, John. Barack Obama.”

This may have been featured before but can’t be featured enough.

Fabulous piece. "What makes all this new information really damning, however, is that many of these officials who were directly involved with TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s freezing of aid are the same ones Trump blocked from appearing before the House impeachment inquiry." https://t.co/zH1jWoaOb4 December 30, 2019

John Judis/TPM:

Jews, Israel, Bret Stephens, And The Latest Outbreaks Of Anti-Semitism Two different kinds of anti-Semitism can be found today in the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia. The first is the recurrence of the anti-Semitism inflamed by toxic nationalism that swept Europe in the 19th century and culminated in the Holocaust. It is based on the idea that Jews are an alien presence in nations and exercise power in government, business, finance and the media way out of proportion to their numbers. I suspect it played a strong role in the recent attacks in the U.S. It has re-emerged in Germany in the Holocaust revisionism of some leaders of the Alternativ fur Deutschland (AfD) and in Hungary’s government, which is on excellent terms with Israel’s right-wing government, but which has evoked centuries-old animosities against Jews with its massive public campaign against Hungarian Jewish ex-patriate George Soros. The second kind of anti-Semitism can be found among Arab foes of the Israeli Jewish occupation of what was once Palestine. Palestine’s Arabs (and the Turks who controlled that 19th century region) discriminated against the region’s small population of Jews and Christians, but they did not embrace the anti-Semitism that had begun to flourish in Europe. It was religious discrimination, and the Jews of Palestine found ways around it. But after the Zionist movement began in 1890s to settle in Palestine with a view toward establishing a Jewish state in an area where Arab Muslims had predominated for 1400 years, Arab leaders began to embrace a kind 0f anti-Semitism that fused opposition to a Jewish state with opposition to Jews and Judaism. At the 1929 hearings on the riots that shook Jerusalem, the Mufti, the religious leader of Palestine’s Arabs, can be seen in photographs perusing a copy of The Protocols of Zion. This kind of anti-Semitism, rooted in the Israeli occupation, persists not just in the Middle East but among Arabs who have emigrated to Western Europe. The danger facing Jewry in the U.S. and Europe is precisely from the fusion of these two kinds of anti-Semitism.

If Bret Stephens does not call my provost to get me fired over this I will be very disappointed. https://t.co/mEFM2U5xal January 1, 2020

Nancy L Cohen/NY times:

Republican Women Are in Crisis In the past 10 years, they have become an endangered species on the political stage. With the exception of her endorsement of Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, Ms. Palin played a minor role in the 2014 midterm victories. Her days as queen-maker seemed over. Most signs suggested that Republican pragmatism would prevail going forward. The rise of Donald Trump eliminated any chance of that. The signs of women’s disillusionment with the party were immediate. One day after President Trump’s inauguration, an estimated four million people, mostly women, participated in hundreds of women’s marches throughout the United States. In the months that followed, women mobilized to defeat Republicans at the federal, state and local levels. In the 2018 midterms, every Republican congresswoman from the 2014 class except for Ms. Stefanik lost. Martha McSally was defeated, though she was appointed by Arizona’s Republican governor to fill John McCain’s Senate seat after Mr. McCain died. She faces a tough election battle in 2020.

THREADScoop in new Ukraine story: OMB lawyers argued Trump "could ignore the requirements of the Impoundment Control Act & continue to hold the aid by asserting constitutional commander in chief powers that give him authority over diplomacy."That's absurd, & OMB knew it. /1 December 30, 2019

Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:

We may have gotten down to the final five It was a messy and imperfect road getting here. But the first debate of 2020, scheduled for Jan. 14 (but with impeachment, who knows?), may finally provide us with the contenders — and only those contenders — who have a shot at the Democratic presidential nomination: former vice president Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.). Thanks to both a minimum number of required campaign contributors (225,000), which eliminates self-funding billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and a higher poll requirement (5 percent in four polls or 7 percent in two early-state polls), which eliminates Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, Democratic voters will not be distracted by contenders with little hope of winning the nomination. Although it remains possible that all five “finalists” could collapse, thereby leaving a path for Bloomberg or a non-politician, the likely Democratic nominee will be a former vice president, a Midwestern mayor or one of three senators. They all have a track record of public service, possess the intelligence and character to serve honorably, and would be a vast improvement over President Trump. But that does not mean each has an equal shot at the nomination, an equal chance to beat Trump or an equal ability to edge our politics away from dysfunction, hysteria and cynicism. They certainly have not run equally effective campaigns.

Americans say theyÃ¢Â€Â™d vote for a woman but Ã¢Â€Â¦ https://t.co/nC8ZD0jDFl January 1, 2020

Charles Sykes/Bulwark:

What Romney Exposed About Late-Stage Trumpism So now we have worthies of the Trumpian intelligentsia marshaling quotes from the original Greek and Voltaire to explain why Donald J. Trump is a man of sterling character. The effect is like reading a tract about “The Theology of Roy Cohn,” or “Why Marcus Aurelius Would Really Like Donald Trump.” Frankly, it leaves one longing for the amoral transactionalism of the early Trump years. In that sense, Senator David Perdue’s attack on Romney’s candor is a welcome bit of nostalgia. Perdue’s op-ed is less of an argument than a reheated Trump tweet storm. He accuses Romney of engaging in “character assassination of the president,” but offers not a word of defense of that character. His main objection is that Romney has criticized a fellow Republicans out loud.

In any case, start the New Year with this (and have tissues handy):

I donÃ¢Â€Â™t understand Farsi but this spoke to my soul. You donÃ¢Â€Â™t have to understand a word of Farsi to be moved by this.This Iranian short film won an award at the Luxor Film Festival. The film maker is only 20 years old.Just watch...pic.twitter.com/xyy01Z814P December 28, 2019

Bloomberg:

Warren Buffett Hates It. AOC Is for It. A Beginner’s Guide to Modern Monetary Theory An overview of a once-fringe school of economic thought that’s suddenly of the moment. MMT claims to be the legitimate heir to the theories of Britain’s John Maynard Keynes, who created the field of macroeconomics during the Great Depression. Keynes coined the term “paradox of thrift.” His insight was that while any single household can dig itself out of a hole by cutting spending when its income falls, the economy as a whole cannot. One household’s spending is another’s income, so if everybody cuts back, no one gets paid. What you get then is a depression—a situation only government can fix because, unlike the private sector, it can afford to spend freely, putting money in people’s pockets and thus getting the economy back on track. In MMT’s reckoning, Keynesianism was gutted in the following decades by successors such as Paul Samuelson, who unrealistically tried to make economics like physics, playing down the role of fundamental uncertainty. MMTers haven’t endeared themselves to the mainstream by referring to that school of thought as “bastard Keynesianism,” a coinage of the late British economist Joan Robinson.

