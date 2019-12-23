Our 15 Most Read Stories of 2019

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 21:45 Hits: 4

With the Trump administration under increasing fire, and a Democratic presidential primary heating up, In These Times has spent 2019 covering the stories that matter—and that the corporate media would rather avoid. Our most popular stories ran the gamut of the year’s manifold news developments: militant labor campaigns, the growing threat of climate change, immigrant detention, Trump’s dangerous foreign policy, and the need to tax the hell out of the rich.

As the U.S. Left continues to grow in influence ahead of a critical election year, we promise to keep publishing the same type of critical news, analysis and investigations throughout 2020. In the meantime, take a dive through these highlights from 2019. Happy New Year!

MSNBC Is the Most Influential Network Among Liberals—And It’s Ignoring Bernie Sanders

When the network’s primetime pundits do cover Sanders, they cover him more negatively than Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

By Branko Marcetic

Black Women, Let Your Anger Out

Chronic stress is killing us. We can’t keep repressing our rage.

By Joshunda Sanders

Below the Surface of ICE: The Corporations Profiting From Immigrant Detention

Activists are targeting the companies that make ICE run.

By David Dayen

When It Comes to U.S. Militarism, Elizabeth Warren Is No Progressive

There’s one important issue on which Warren has not veered far from the Democratic establishment.

By Sarah Lazare

American Airlines Mechanics Are Threatening the “Bloodiest, Ugliest Battle” in Labor History

While the airline industry was expected to generate net profits of $35.5 billion in 2019, workers demand better pay, benefits and job security.

By Michael Arria

I Went to a Climate Change Denial Conference. It Made Even Less Sense Than You’d Think.

Panelists at the Heartland Institute’s gathering agree you should stop worrying about climate change. They just can’t agree on why.

By Christine MacDonald

McKinsey and Company Is an Elitist Cult. Why Is Buttigieg Defending It?

The management consultancy firm is “the single greatest legitimizer of mass layoffs.” And its alumni are loyal for life.

By Nathan Robinson

Kamala Harris’ Disturbing Brand of Criminal Justice Reform

Her version of “progressive” law enforcement leaves mass incarceration intact.

By Marie Gottschalk

We Must Stop War with Iran Before It’s Too Late

Led by John Bolton, the Trump administration is pursuing catastrophe to protect U.S. dominance.

By Noam Chomsky

How Capitalism Turned Women Into Witches

Sylvia Federici’s new book explains how violence against women was a necessary precondition for capitalism.

By Sady Doyle

Why I’m Voting No on UAW’s Deal With GM: A “Third-Tier” Worker Speaks

A UAW member speaks out against the union’s controversial deal with General Motors, saying “I think it’s an insult.”

By Mindy Isser

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 70% Tax Proposal Is a Great Start—But We Need to Abolish the Ultra-Rich

To combat inequality and oligarchy, we need to tax the accumulated wealth of the billionaire class, not just income.

By Mark Engler and Andrew Elrod

Bernie Sanders Calls To Seize the Means of Electricity Production

The presidential candidate’s new climate plan includes moving toward 100% public ownership of power.

By Johanna Bozuwa

Biden Says He’s the Workers’ Candidate, But He Has Worked To Cut Medicare and Social Security

The universal retirement programs are Biden’s go-to sacrificial lambs.

By Branko Marcetic

Naomi Klein on Climate Chaos: “I Don’t Think Baby Boomers Did This. I Think Capitalism Did.”

The author and activist weighs in on the presidential race, youth movements and the Right’s response to climate change.

By Will Meyer

