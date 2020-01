Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 22:34 Hits: 1

An Alaska law that caps campaign contributions from individuals to candidates at $500 is facing a legal challenge that has made its way to the Supreme Court. While the Ninth…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/legal-scholar-argues-the-supreme-court-is-killing-the-bedrock-of-campaign-finance-law-and-may-soon-crush-it-completely/