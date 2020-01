Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 04:53 Hits: 3

The president has announced he will not back down on pension reforms despite ongoing strikes crippling the country's public transport system. Macron has maintained that the reform "is a project of social justice."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/macron-calls-for-compromise-but-vows-to-deliver-pension-reform/a-51849218?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf