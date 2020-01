Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 07:55 Hits: 3

Taiwan's president has rejected a Chinese offer of a Hong Kong like model for unity with China. She said democracy and authoritarianism cannot co-exist in the same country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taiwan-rejects-hong-kong-model-for-unity-with-china/a-51849748?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf