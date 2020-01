Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 04:11 Hits: 6

Australian authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third person had died in devastating bushfires that engulfed the southeast coastal region this week and said a fourth person was missing and feared dead.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200101-several-dead-as-australia-counts-the-cost-of-devastating-bushfires