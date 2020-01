Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 08:32 Hits: 3

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters began marching in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, demanding concessions from the city’s embattled government as the civil unrest that convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spills into 2020.

