Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 10:23 Hits: 3

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in his first message of the new year, denounced on Wednesday the use and abuse of women in modern society, and called for an end to the exploitation of the female body.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/01/in-new-year-message-pope-decries-violence-against-women