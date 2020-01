Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 07:41 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would be unveiling a decision shortly on vaping, and said certain flavors would still come off the market but hopefully then return soon.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-vaping-decision-coming-shortly--hopes-flavors-can-return-to-market-fast-12225010