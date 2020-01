Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 09:44 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: Relief supplies began reaching thousands of people stranded in fire-ravaged Australian towns Wednesday (Jan 1) after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist spots and rural areas leaving at least eight people dead. Navy ships and military aircraft were deployed alongside emergency ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-deploys-military-navy-in-rescue-effort-with-thousands-12224728