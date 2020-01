Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 10:18 Hits: 3

Palau's pioneering ban on "reef-toxic" sunscreens took effect Wednesday as the tiny Pacific island nation introduced strict environmental measures that also include one of the world's largest marine sanctuaries.

