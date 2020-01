Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 0

Whereas 61% of Russians rate Vladimir Putin’s performance positively, fewer than 43% of Americans approve of Donald Trump. In fact, the same incoherent US policies that have contributed to Trump’s unpopularity have fueled Putin’s popularity, by handing him a series of tactical victories.

