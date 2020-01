Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 14:41 Hits: 0

For foreign investment, governments need organizational capabilities that go beyond Adam Smith’s maxim that they must do no more than ensure “peace, easy taxes, and a tolerable administration of justice.” They need to do at least three additional things.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/crucial-government-steps-to-attract-foreign-investment-by-ricardo-hausmann-2019-12