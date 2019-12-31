In 2020, Ukrainians Gain Whistleblower Rights Trump Has Forsaken Here

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is surrounded by lawyers, aides, and journalists as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol October 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015