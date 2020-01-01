Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 01:30 Hits: 7

Morning Consult has an interesting interactive month-by-month presentation of the news that broke through in 2019 divided up by percentage of Democrats, Republicans, and all voters. After routinely surveying 90,000 registered voters on 230-plus current events throughout the year, the full piece reveals the stories that caused both bigger and smaller ripples, but below are the stories that resonated with at least 50% or more of the three groups.

January

Federal government partially shuts down for 35 days: 58% Ds, 50% Rs, 52% AVs

February

Trump's State of the Union address: 43% Ds, 61% Rs, 48% AVs

Trump declares national emergency to fund part of his border wall: 71% Ds, 68% Rs, 65% AVs

Jussie Smollett accused of staging racist, homophobic attack: 58% Ds, 56% Rs, 53% AVs

Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress: 58% Ds, 46% Rs, 48% AVs

March

College admissions scandal involving Hollywood actresses and others: 60% Ds, 55% Rs, 53% AVs

White nationalist kills 51 people at mosques in New Zealand: 61% Ds, 44% Rs, 51% AVs

Trump criticizes the late Sen. John McCain: 59% Ds, 32% Rs, 43% AVs

Mueller submits Russia report to Attorney General William Barr: 54% Ds, 52% Rs, 49% AVs

Chicago prosecutors drop charges against Smollett: 51% Ds, 55% Rs, 51% AVs

April

Islamist extremists kill hundreds in Sri Lanka at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday: 51% Ds, 45% Rs, 45% AVs

Biden announces 2020 candidacy: 56% Ds, 36% Rs, 43% AVs

May

Georgia, Alabama place additional restrictions on when women can have an abortion: 58% Ds, 49% Rs, 51% AVs

Trump tweets, "I had nothing to do with Russian helping me to get elected": 50% Ds, 37% Rs, 42% AVs

Trump threatens a 5% tariff on Mexican imports: 55% Ds, 49% Rs, 49% AVs

June

Zip

July

Trump tweets that four representatives of color should "go back to your country": 64% Ds, 39% Rs, 49% AVs

Trump campaign rally chants "send her back" about Rep. Omar, who was born in Somalia: 52% Ds, 33% Rs, 40% AVs

Court testimony shows the Trump administration separated more than 900 migrant children at the southern border after supposedly ending the family separation policy: 53% Ds, 24% Rs, 36% AVs

August

22 killed in mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart: 63% Ds, 55% Rs, 58% AVs

9 people killed in mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio: 59% Ds, 50% Rs, 52% AVs

Jeffrey Epstein found dead in his Manhattan jail cell: 61% Ds, 62% Rs, 58% AVs

September

Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida: 72% Ds, 69% Rs, 69% AVs

Intelligence official's whistleblower complaint surfaces regarding Trump pressuring the Ukraine for his personal gain: 51% Ds, 45% Rs, 45% AVs

Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry: 55% Ds, 53% Rs, 51% AVs

October

Trump urges China & Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in front of a gaggle of reporters: 54% Ds, 34% Rs, 42% AVs

No news story in November and December broke 50% in any group, though it's important to note that the last item mentioned took place on December 6, so something like the actual impeachment vote both in committee and on the floor clearly weren't tested. In November, however, the most resonate story pertained to current and former Trump administration officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry: 41% Ds, 29% Rs, 32% AVs.

The biggest story of the year across all groups tested was September's Hurricane Dorian making landfall in several states (72% Ds, 69% Rs, 69% AVs); but Trump's use of a Sharpie to gaslight the country into thinking Alabama had also been in imminent danger reached a much smaller group of Republicans, just 21%, while making the radar of twice as many Democrats, 43%. The second biggest story of the year in terms of voter awareness was Trump declaring a national emergency in February in order to fund his border wall, with a similar percentage of Democrats (71%) and Republicans (68%) being aware of it. Meanwhile, the government shutdown a month earlier reached a notably smaller sphere of voters—58% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans.

It's also interesting in October that just 34% of Republicans got the news that Trump publicly called on China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens versus 54% of Democrats. Another important October development that barely broke through among both groups was the public assertion/confession by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that there was a quid pro quo—meaning about $400 million in security assistance was being withheld until Ukraine announced the investigations Trump sought. But Mulvaney's statements only reached 13% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats.

