Category: World Hits: 7
Morning Consult has an interesting interactive month-by-month presentation of the news that broke through in 2019 divided up by percentage of Democrats, Republicans, and all voters. After routinely surveying 90,000 registered voters on 230-plus current events throughout the year, the full piece reveals the stories that caused both bigger and smaller ripples, but below are the stories that resonated with at least 50% or more of the three groups.
January
Federal government partially shuts down for 35 days: 58% Ds, 50% Rs, 52% AVs
February
Trump's State of the Union address: 43% Ds, 61% Rs, 48% AVs
Trump declares national emergency to fund part of his border wall: 71% Ds, 68% Rs, 65% AVs
Jussie Smollett accused of staging racist, homophobic attack: 58% Ds, 56% Rs, 53% AVs
Longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress: 58% Ds, 46% Rs, 48% AVs
March
College admissions scandal involving Hollywood actresses and others: 60% Ds, 55% Rs, 53% AVs
White nationalist kills 51 people at mosques in New Zealand: 61% Ds, 44% Rs, 51% AVs
Trump criticizes the late Sen. John McCain: 59% Ds, 32% Rs, 43% AVs
Mueller submits Russia report to Attorney General William Barr: 54% Ds, 52% Rs, 49% AVs
Chicago prosecutors drop charges against Smollett: 51% Ds, 55% Rs, 51% AVs
April
Islamist extremists kill hundreds in Sri Lanka at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday: 51% Ds, 45% Rs, 45% AVs
Biden announces 2020 candidacy: 56% Ds, 36% Rs, 43% AVs
May
Georgia, Alabama place additional restrictions on when women can have an abortion: 58% Ds, 49% Rs, 51% AVs
Trump tweets, "I had nothing to do with Russian helping me to get elected": 50% Ds, 37% Rs, 42% AVs
Trump threatens a 5% tariff on Mexican imports: 55% Ds, 49% Rs, 49% AVs
June
Zip
July
Trump tweets that four representatives of color should "go back to your country": 64% Ds, 39% Rs, 49% AVs
Trump campaign rally chants "send her back" about Rep. Omar, who was born in Somalia: 52% Ds, 33% Rs, 40% AVs
Court testimony shows the Trump administration separated more than 900 migrant children at the southern border after supposedly ending the family separation policy: 53% Ds, 24% Rs, 36% AVs
August
22 killed in mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart: 63% Ds, 55% Rs, 58% AVs
9 people killed in mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio: 59% Ds, 50% Rs, 52% AVs
Jeffrey Epstein found dead in his Manhattan jail cell: 61% Ds, 62% Rs, 58% AVs
September
Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida: 72% Ds, 69% Rs, 69% AVs
Intelligence official's whistleblower complaint surfaces regarding Trump pressuring the Ukraine for his personal gain: 51% Ds, 45% Rs, 45% AVs
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry: 55% Ds, 53% Rs, 51% AVs
October
Trump urges China & Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in front of a gaggle of reporters: 54% Ds, 34% Rs, 42% AVs
No news story in November and December broke 50% in any group, though it's important to note that the last item mentioned took place on December 6, so something like the actual impeachment vote both in committee and on the floor clearly weren't tested. In November, however, the most resonate story pertained to current and former Trump administration officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry: 41% Ds, 29% Rs, 32% AVs.
The biggest story of the year across all groups tested was September's Hurricane Dorian making landfall in several states (72% Ds, 69% Rs, 69% AVs); but Trump's use of a Sharpie to gaslight the country into thinking Alabama had also been in imminent danger reached a much smaller group of Republicans, just 21%, while making the radar of twice as many Democrats, 43%. The second biggest story of the year in terms of voter awareness was Trump declaring a national emergency in February in order to fund his border wall, with a similar percentage of Democrats (71%) and Republicans (68%) being aware of it. Meanwhile, the government shutdown a month earlier reached a notably smaller sphere of voters—58% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans.
It's also interesting in October that just 34% of Republicans got the news that Trump publicly called on China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens versus 54% of Democrats. Another important October development that barely broke through among both groups was the public assertion/confession by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that there was a quid pro quo—meaning about $400 million in security assistance was being withheld until Ukraine announced the investigations Trump sought. But Mulvaney's statements only reached 13% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906090