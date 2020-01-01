The World in 2020: Bold predictions for our bold new future of boldness

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

This is the season when both semi-serious pundits and people who wear aluminum as fashion accessories pipe up with their annual divinations for the coming year. The darkest days of winter are behind us, mattress stores are beginning their first preparations for the February holidays, and THE FUTURE, writ large, is on everyone's mind.

Predicting the year to come is actually a damn good racket, and I want in on it. What pundits and charlatans both understand is that correctly predicting the future will make you super-extremely famous, while getting it wrong will be forgotten long before the next year rolls around; there's no downside. The usual scheme, then, is to absolutely pepper the public with random and contradictory prognostications in the hopes that, lottery-style, just one will have its number called and you are rich. You will be elevated from nine-head Brady Bunch-style CNN panels to more proper three-or-four-skull ones. You will get your own Fox Business show, whether you know a damn thing about markets or not. The New York Times will call you incessantly for your analysis of these bold (weird) new days.

That is my understanding, anyway. In practice I don't really pay attention, and the precise details of what is supposed to "happen" after one of your twenty-odd predictions hits paydirt are unclear. But I still want in, so here we go.

Prediction One: Next year will see the Republican Party abandon its famous elephant mascot. This has been a long time coming, but the rapid hurtling of the elephant toward extinction is making the rebranding more urgent. Republican Party leaders won't just abandon their tricolored animal symbol, however: In an auction held at next year's party convention, the wealthiest of party bigwigs will bid for the rights to hunt and kill it.

The winning bid will be by Donald Trump Jr., who will shoot the Republican mascot in the head on-stage, horrifying children for a generation. The next day his check will bounce.

Prediction Two: Donald Trump will be impeached twice more before next November. Each will happen after administration appeals fail and top White House officials are forced to testify; each will deal with new charges so insane that nobody can even imagine them yet. Forget "pee tape," it will be something like "Trump has been secretly building a new tower in Moscow and the cement he's using is 92% ground squirrel bones" or the like. Mike Pence will insist, in an interview in which Pence sips repeatedly from a squirrel-bone smoothie, that he never heard a thing about it.

Prediction Three: God Himself will come down to earth and just start slapping people. Just walking up to people and slapping them into next week. It won't help.

Prediction Four: Scientists and engineers will announce a new carbon-extracting technology: An industrial plant that removes atmospheric carbon, transforming it into ultra-strong carbon nanotubes that the machinery then extrudes into pillars extending, as the plant slowly lifts itself off the ground, far into the atmosphere and into space itself. The space elevator of science fiction will be both possible and environmentally necessary. Each will be funded in the same way sports stadiums now are: corporate branding. There will be a Doritos Nacho Extreme Flavor Spaceport, and an Exxon-Mobil Space Tree of Look at Us Being Responsible Here, and Skittles Rainbow Tower. By the time each tower gets 50 feet off the ground, 20 nations will have figured out how to weaponize the technology and the whole thing will be scuttled.

Prediction Five: Something about bees, I guess? This turns out to be harder than I thought. Let's say, um, somebody discovers a new species of bee that's evolved to be resistant to all the chemicals we've been spraying, except this new bee is really pissed off and so the rest of this prediction is, like, one of those White Guy Pushed Too Far Takes Violent Revenge movies except for the white guy is now a bee. You know, like Liam Beeson. Get it? Because it's a bee so the name would—

Prediction Six: Next year my editors will make it explicitly clear that I am not allowed to do these anymore. I will pretend to forget, turning one in anyway. My script for the Liam Beeson movie will have sold for millions of dollars; I will use most of it on a publicity campaign begging Mark Hamill to play the bee. He will refuse.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906308