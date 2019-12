Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 20:15 Hits: 3

2020 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which was founded in 1970 under executive order from President Richard Nixon. The EPA has existed under nine…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/trumps-own-appointees-at-the-epa-warn-the-administrations-new-rules-are-painfully-at-odds-with-science/