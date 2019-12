Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 18:48 Hits: 3

President Trump has blamed Iran for "orchestrating" an attack by Iraqi militiamen on the US embassy Baghdad. The incident threatens to escalate an already dangerous downward spiral.

