Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 18:51 Hits: 3

Thousands of people have evacuated to a beach in southeast Australia as raging fires encircled communities and cut off roads. A firefighter was killed when a "fire tornado" lifted a fire truck into the air.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-thousands-trapped-on-beach-as-fires-approach/a-51841665?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf