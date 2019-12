Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 16:26 Hits: 2

Starting January 1, three single-use plastic products will be banned in France: plates, cups, and cotton buds. More will be banned next year, marking the first steps toward the government’s goal of phasing out all single-use plastics by 2040.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191231-france-begins-phasing-out-single-use-plastics