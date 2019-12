Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 18:11 Hits: 3

The French capital's Opera Bastille has been silent for nearly a month because its orchestra is on strike, but on Tuesday the musicians performed on the steps of the opera house to bring attention to their anger at planned pension reforms.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191231-paris-orchestra-wails-angst-over-pension-reform-plans-on-opera-house-steps