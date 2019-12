Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 20:05 Hits: 4

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih rejected on Tuesday attempts to breach the United States embassy in Baghdad, saying they were a violation of binding international agreements to protect foreign missions that the Iraqi government is signatory to.

