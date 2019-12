Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 20:06 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi and emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities, the White House said in a statement, after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

