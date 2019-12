Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 18:06 Hits: 3

U.S. health officials said on Tuesday one more death occurred since last week from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total toll to 55.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-vaping-related-deaths-rise-to-55--cases-of-illness-to-2-561-12224390