Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 19:32 Hits: 4

Brahe, Kepler, and Galileo each played a role in furthering the study of the heavens, as L.S. Fauber amply demonstrates in “Heaven on Earth.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2019/1231/Copernicus-blazed-a-trail-for-early-astronomers-to-follow?icid=rss