Cheers and Jeers: 2019 Flashback Denied, Part II

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE…

C&J’s year-in-review columns have become a “long-cherished tradition” (New York Times) and “family favorites passed down through the generations” (Washington Post). We’re always thrilled to assemble “the feel-good look-back of the year” (Bloomberg News) that “transcends time and space” (NASA), “forces humankind to take a hard look into its soul” (Christianity Today), “makes you laugh and cry in equal measure” (Variety), and “contains secret encoded liberal messages targeted at Deep State operatives so they can enact their Muslim-commie agenda” (Fox News).

—Rent-A-Blurb

But “not this year” (CNN Breaking News Desk). This year “goes right into a flaming dumpster” (Arsonist Monthly) for reasons that “should be obvious to anyone outside the Breitbart bubble” (Highlights for Children). Apart from a mini blue wave in November, several strong judicial rulings, and Trump’s impeachment, 2019 “sucked balls” (Teabagger Digest), “fell flat on its face at the starting line” (Sports Illustrated), and “the sooner we forget about it, the better” (Amnesiac Journal).

So this year I’m “dropping a bombshell” (Military Times) by “taking a radical new approach that could set journalism back a hundred years” (Pulitzer Committee Joint Statement).

To prevent the fog of the War on Trump from clouding our memory of Barack Obama’s superior presidency, I “went back through eight years of C&Js circa Jan. 2009-Jan. 2017, plucked a news niblet from each month, and added some late-night snark and the best of Pete Souza’s amazing White House photos” (HowStuffWorks.com) to create “quite possibly the feel-goodiest year-end column since Alaric I’s hilarious ‘Not So Mighty Now, Are Ya, Rome?’ in 401 AD” (Country Visigoth Living). This is part II, covering Obama’s Julys through Decembers—you can read Part 1 here.

Cheers and Jeers “hits the start button of your own homemade nuclear-powered wayback machine” (Popular Mechanics) below the fold... “[Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]”

Note: In the interests of world peace, C&J will be off tomorrow so that we may spend some quality time drunk in the gutter. We'll return Thursday for another year of homespun mediocrity delivered from a wingback chair under the Monet in the drawing room. We wish you and yorn a safe and happy New Year's holiday. Don’t forget to feed the cat. —Mgt.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: New Year’s Eve is a good time for quiet reflection...

-

C&J Obama Years Flashback: July

July, 2012: Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama for the “Kiss Cam” while attending a U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team game.

2009: President Obama has a lovely meeting with the Pope in Vatican City. The two exchange gifts (a book on bioethics for Obama; DVDs of Sister Act and Sister Act 2 for Benedict), and then visit the Vatican cafeteria where they look for Virgin Marys in the grilled cheese sandwiches.

2010: By a vote of 60-39, the Senate overcomes 100% Republican obstruction and passes a historic financial regulation bill that’s really popular with ordinary Americans. President Obama signs it. Length of time it takes for Republicans to then start taking credit for it: 5 seconds.

2011: EPA head Lisa Jackson announces tough new clean air rules. They'll cost $800 million but save an estimated $280 billion in healthcare expenses. Republicans say the EPA is out of control with their "job-killing regulations" and propose their own clean-air plan. Step 1: reduce breathing to six days a week.

July, 2009: Touring earthquake damage during the G8 summit in L’Aquila, Italy.

2012: Mitt Romney's trip to Britain is a disaster as he spills the beans about a meeting with the super-secret MI6, mislabels the United Kingdom as the "Nation of Great Britain," straps the Queen to the roof of a lorry, criticizes the Olympic organizers, questions the stiffness of their upper lips, and fails to understand the hilarity of misusing the word "backside" in a land where Benny Hill made a cottage industry out of bum jokes. As Romney heads off to Israel, his followers hope and pray that he doesn’t claim that the Wailing Wall is "just the right height."

2013: Richard Cordray, the most hated and feared man in the eyes of the Republican party and their corporate overlords, is approved by the Senate as the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. On the breakfast menu in Scamville: Alka Seltzer.

2014: In good economic news, American consumers open up their wallets and spend more on "long-lasting goods like autos, appliances and furniture," and businesses spend more on technology and equipment. Democrats and independents shout "Hooray!" Republicans shout "Benghazi!"

July Late Night Snark "The world's oldest man died. He was 113 and a leading voice of the Young Republicans." —Bill Maher, 2009 - "According to a new report from BP, the earth will run out of oil in 53 years. Luckily, thanks to BP, the ocean will still have plenty." —Seth Meyers, 2014

2015: History is made when embassies in Washington and Havana, Cuba open up for the first time in 54 years, heralding a new era of relations that represent a huge win for diplomacy, commerce, and the makers of embassy bugging devices.

2016: Democrat Hillary Clinton officially becomes the first woman to be a major party's nominee for President of the United States—96 years after the 144 years women had to wait just to get the right to vote. Somewhere in the hereafter, the suffrage movement pioneers are still dumping buckets of Gatorade over each other's heads.

- -

August

- -

August, 2012: On the campaign trail in Orlando.

2009: Diabetics across America celebrate as the Senate approves the nomination of one of their own, Sonia Sotomayor, as America's next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Hispanics are somewhat jazzed about it, too.

2010: On the anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech, Glenn Beck hosts a rally on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It's just like King's rally 47 years ago with one small difference: EVERYTHING.

2011: Because the Republicans in the federal government have become so destructive and unstable, Standard & Poor's downgrades America's credit rating from AAA to AA+. They also downgrade Abraham Lincoln from "Great Emancipator" to "Decent Rail Splitter" and the Statue of Liberty from "Beacon of Hope" to "$300,000 worth of harvestable copper."

2012: NASA erupts in rational exuberance after learning the Mars rover Curiosity touched down on the Red Planet safe and sound. The first photos reveal dust, rocks, and another Mitt Romney tax shelter.

August, 2015: “Nice pajamas.” President Obama greets residents in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans. The area experienced significant flooding during Hurricane Katrina, and much of it was rebuilt.

2013: Over 100,000 people commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1963 "March for Freedom and Jobs," which is capped by a rousing speech by President Obama—flanked by former presidents Carter and Clinton—at the Lincoln Memorial. Meanwhile, the tea party commemorates the third anniversary of Glenn Beck's 2010 "Restoring Honor" rally from their barcaloungers by trying and failing to remember a single thing about it.

2014: A report by the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee concludes there was no wrongdoing by the Obama administration before, during, or after the Benghazi attacks. For those of you keeping score, this makes 322 straight times Darrel Issa has lost an argument to intelligence.

August Late Night Snark "Tonight is the vice-coronation of vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan: the man who has electrified the party base with his homespun, down-to-earth way of telling the poor to suck it up." —Stephen Colbert, 2012 - I say to you tonight, friends: the best defense against bullshit is vigilance. If you smell something, say something." —Jon Stewart's parting words of advice before leaving The Daily Show, 2015

2015: A National Labor Relations Board ruling clears the way for contract and temporary employees to unionize. Reaction is mixed. Unions throw their hats in the air. Management throws their golf clubs in the lake.

2016: President Obama sets a record for the most sentences commuted in one day since 1900: 214 prisoners, 67 of whom are serving life sentences and most of whom have been charged with nonviolent drug crimes. Obama plans more similar acts before he leaves office, but stresses that he needs Congress to pitch in by taking decisive action with unprecedented efficiency and intelligence to revamp our criminal justice system. Witnesses say the rim shot can be heard for miles.

- -

September

- -

September, 2009: President Obama talks with Justice Sonia Sotomayor prior to her investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court.

2009: The government reports that household income increased by two-trillion dollars in the second quarter of 2009. Unfortunately it all goes to one household—the Gladys Higginbotham residence in Dubuque. Economists agree: that was one helluva scratch ticket.

2010: President Obama appoints Elizabeth Warren as an “Assistant to the President and Special Adviser to the Secretary of the Treasury on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.” Happiest person in the world besides liberals: the guy who gets paid by the letter to stencil people's job titles on their office door.

2011: The 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' policy signed into law by Bill Clinton officially ceases to exist. And the military lived happily ever after. The End.

September, 2015: President Obama meets 4-year-old Malik Hall during departure photos with Malik's uncle, Maurice Owens, center, in the Oval Office.

2012: The Democratic National Convention begins. The women are great, the gay congressman is great, the black governor is great, the Latino mayor is great, the triple amputee chopper pilot and future congresswoman is great, the older woman talking about equal pay for equal work is great, and the first African-American First Lady's speech is as poetic as it is historic. Best of all, the diversity of the crowd resembles the diversity of those on stage. Unlike last month’s Republican convention, you can actually watch this one without getting retina burn, which explains why 92 percent of unscrupulous optometrists say they plan to vote for Romney.

2013: The tea party releases its latest list of "things liberals are trying to shove down our throats." In addition to the usual socialism and Obamacare, the list includes lamps, tires and, for reasons no one can explain, crab cakes.

2014: President Obama lays out his strategy for containing the terrorist group ISIS. He promises no boots on the ground, but is strangely silent on hover shoes one inch above it.

September Late Night Snark "The candidates at the Republican debate looked like a town council that was outlawing dancing. They looked like a board of directors that was lying about poisoning a river. You could smell Rick Perry’s cologne through the TV." —David Letterman, 2011 - "[Republicans] want your vote, but they don’t want you to know their plan. And that’s because all they have to offer is the same prescription they’ve had for the last thirty years. Have a surplus? Try a tax cut. Deficit too high? Try another. Feel a cold coming on? Take two tax cuts, roll back some regulations, and call us in the morning." —President Obama at the Democratic Convention in Charlotte, 2012

2015: Pope Francis, boldly wearing white after Labor Day, arrives for a U.S. visit with a state welcome, a tour of the National Mall, a church service, and some good old-fashioned canonizin'. He addresses a joint session of Congress where he tut-tuts climate-change deniers and trickle-down economics supporters. He makes it through the whole address without a teabagger shouting "You Lie!" and deems it a certified miracle.

2016: The Labor Department announces the 87th straight month of employment growth and the unemployment rate stands at 4.9 percent. The three-month rolling average: 232,000 jobs created per month. When he hears the news, Donald Trump issues a brief statement from his penthouse: "Vote for me, and with hard work and God's blessing I will reverse this alarming trend, believe me."

- -

October

- -

October, 2015: Trick or treat at the White House—scoping out the Mini-Me popemobile.

2009: After President Obama wakes the EPA from its eight-year slumber and gives it a chance to wipe the pixie dust from its eyes, the agency announces it's taking steps to control emissions from power plants, factories and refineries; denies 79 permit applications for mountaintop-removal coal mining, citing the Clean water Act; and launches a sweeping overhaul of the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976. But they promise to work even harder on day two.

2010: Revealed: an Ohio Republican candidate for Congress is fond of dressing up as a Waffen SS dude and taking part in re-enactments of the famous Nazi blitzkrieg invasion of Toledo. Rich Lott is listed as one of the GOP's new rising stars in their "Young Guns" movement, but they yank his name off their web site faster than tanks rolling through Poland. Says a GOP campaign official: "We had no idea his gun was a Luger."

2011: Former half-term governor Sarah Palin runs once again from a life of public service by ruling out a presidential run. She says she called on the almighty to help guide her decision, but bowed out when God's answering machine kept picking up.

October, 2012: President Obama hugs Donna Vanzantas he tours damage from Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey.

2012: President Obama and Mitt Romney talk foreign policy at debate #3. Obama envisions a nimble foreign policy that relies on diplomacy and innovative ways of dealing with future threats before they happen. Romney wants to bring General John Pershing back from the dead to create a fresh fleet of ironclads and deploy divisions of doughboys in saucer helmets on horseback with fixed bayonets into wherever his dart lands on the map of the Middle East, but not before making "Over There" our new national anthem. All polls show that Obama wins handily. Or as Republicans call it: a draw.

2013: President Obama nominates Jeh Johnson as the new head of the Department of Homeland Security. Among his new ideas: revamping the old color-coded terror alert system using aromas instead of colors. Green, blue, yellow, orange and red are soon replaced with Peach Blossom, Mint, Dead Fish, Dog Fart, and Burnt Hair.

2014: Topping the Republican leadership's latest list of threats to the health of Americans: ISIS, Ebola and Guantanamo detainees. Topping the actual list of threats to Americans' health: heart disease, traffic accidents and guns. Ironically, the current #1 health threat to the Republican base is having a heart attack after getting in a traffic accident while loading their guns in response to hearing their own ads about the threats of ISIS, Ebola and Guantanamo detainees.

October Late Night Snark "The main purpose of a recent North Korean demonstration was to introduce Kim Jong Il's new heir-apparent—his youngest son, Kim Jong Un. But don’t be deceived...his cheeks are, in fact, not chubby. He's storing up evil for the winter." —Jon Stewart, 2010 - "I can't imagine why people are less excited about voting for Trump [than Hillary], but I guess it could have something to do with insulting women, insulting minorities, bragging about sexual assault, making fun of disabled people, making fun of military veterans, making fun of NFL players who get concussions, antagonizing fellow Republicans, not releasing his taxes, not having any real political platform, banning journalists, re-tweeting white supremacists, and having hair that looks like a poorly constructed scarecrow. Other than that, I've no idea where he lost people." —James Corden, 2016

2015: Astronomy Night at the White House is a success. President Obama kicks off the sky-watching festivities by saying, "Look! I can see a body made up of toxic gases that does nothing but sit there and spin." And then he tilts his telescope away from the Capitol building and starts sky-watching.

2016: Republican VP nominee Mike Pence says America is "in deep trouble right now." If by deep trouble he means low gas prices, low unemployment, high stock market, healthier economy than most of the world, more ethnic diversity, thriving space program, millions more with health insurance, fatter paychecks and no foreign terrorist attacks on U.S. soil during the Obama years then, yeah, we're in some deep shit.

- -

November

- -

2009: Democrats suddenly discover there's a midterm election coming up, and announce their intention to create a big jobs bill to help knock down the 10.2% unemployment rate. Among the expected national projects: roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and President Obama's long-sought U.S.-Kenya Chunnel.

2010: During his Asian tour, President Obama visits South Korea, seeing the sights and working on a trade deal. It comes on the heels of a mostly nostalgic and successful stop in Indonesia. I say "mostly" because some citizens there were skeptical—namely, "birthers" who accuse him of being a secret Christian capitalist who was born in the United States.

2011: The “Occupy” movement enters its third month of protest by occupying public spaces around the country and working to tackle unemployment and income inequality issues. The tea party movement enters its 30th month of protest by occupying La-Z-Boys around the country and hoping no one notices that they haven't done shit about unemployment and income inequality.

November, 2014: Holding a koala at the G20 Summit in Brisbane, Australia on Nov 15.

2012: On Tuesday, November 6, President Barack Hussein Obama becomes the first African-American president to win re-election. Republicans immediately gather behind closed doors to figure out something to impeach him over. Darrell Issa announces that hearings on the President's old parking tickets will begin on Wednesday, November 7.

2013: Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid pulls the trigger on the "nuclear option" and effectively stops the Republicans' out-of-control obstruction of Obama’s judicial nominees. A happy bonus: it distracts the GOP so much that they forget to name any roads or buildings after Ronald Reagan for an entire day.

2014: In what Rachel Maddow calls "the biggest change to immigration policy in 25 years," President Obama issues his long-awaited executive orders. They include increased border security and allowing millions of parents of children born here to remain in the United States if they meet certain conditions. Once Republicans finish breaking the law by paying their undocumented-immigrant groundskeepers, housekeepers and produce pickers under the table, they have a total meltdown over those scary lawbreaking brown people.

November Late Night Snark "I hereby appoint myself the president's Tell-People-Where-to-Go-and-What-to-Kiss Czar. Fox News, if you want an exclusive: pucker up!" —Wanda Sykes, 2009 - Clip of Bill O'Reilly: Traditional America as we knew it is gone. Ward, June, Wally and the Beav…outta here. Jon Stewart: Yes, Bill. Obama's re-election marked the moment that traditional America ended; the moment when the family from the 1950s sitcom Leave It To Beaver ceased to be real. —The Daily Show, 2012

2015: Liberal Justin Trudeau is sworn in as Canada's 23rd prime Minister and makes history by appointing an equal number of men and women to his cabinet. He also says that his administration will be "based on trust and teamwork that delivers evidence-based policy.” In other words: Sorry, Canada, no creationism museum for you.

2016: Renewable energy—specifically solar and wind—overtakes coal as "the largest source of cumulative installed power capacity worldwide." Republicans insist that the occasion be marked by lowering all flags to half-staff.

- -

December

- -

December, 2010: With mother-in-law Marian Robinson, daughters Sasha and Malia, and First Lady Michelle Obama, as they push the button to light the National Christmas Tree.

2009: Less than 24 hours after President Obama holds a "Jobs Summit," the unemployment rate falls two-tenths of a percent. The White House is so excited that they immediately schedule a Jobs Conference, Jobs Roundtable, Jobs Gaggle, Jobs Bazaar, Jobs Meet-Up, Jobs Huddle, Jobs Amish Barn-raising, Jobs Flash Mob, and Jobs Canasta Tournament in Joe Biden's Living Room.

2010: On a single day, President Obama signs Congress’s repeal of the 'Don't ask, don't tell' policy, the START arms control treaty is ratified, 9/11 responders get their supplemental medical care, a food safety bill gets the green light, and Obama holds a news conference to remind us again how truly great it is to have a president who speaks in complete sentences. What a bunch of slackers.

2011: The Obama administration's EPA enacts historic new regulations on mercury and acid emissions from coal-fired power plants. Just as freshwater bass were getting used to their sixth eyeball.

December, 2015: President Obama takes a selfie with 11-year-old Jacob Haynes and four-year-old James Haynes.

2012: Exactly one month after Obama gets re-elected, the National Christmas Tree gets lit. But not quite as lit as Republicans get in a hopeless attempt to forget that Obama got re-elected exactly one month ago.

2013: The revamped Affordable Care Act web site is greeted with cheers as it works better, smarter and faster. Paul Krugman exclaims: "In short, the crisis is over—for Obama and the Democrats. It’s just beginning for the Republicans." The most popular plan with the public is the one that offers free in-hospital-room Spice Channel and complimentary wings and beer at death panel appointments.

2014: With third-quarter GDP at five percent, creation of 321,000 new jobs in a month, an historic resumption of ties between Cuba and the United States, record Obamacare enrollments, dozens of judicial confirmations, a new Surgeon General, a shrinking deficit, the Dow flirting with record territory, calling only on women during his last 2014 press conference, pissing off Michele Bachmann at the White House Christmas party by being nice to her, guest-hosting on The Colbert Report, announcing new protections for Bristol Bay, and watching John Boehner commit an unforced error by having to deal with his new white-supremacist and convicted-felon caucuses, Barack Obama owns the month. Sorry, Santa.

December Late Night Snark "This Christmas season Americans are facing 9.8 percent unemployment. And the only chestnuts they want to see roasting on an open fire are the ones attached to Wall Street bankers." —Stephen Colbert, 2010 - President Obama shook hands with Cuban dictator Raul Castro. Or as Fox News reported it: "Foreign communist shakes hands with the leader of Cuba." —Conan O'Brien, 2013

2015: The Obama administration announces a huge new rule that will contribute significantly to curbing toxic emissions in this country. From now on, Donald Trump's mouth will be duct-taped.

2016: Nancy Pelosi is given another term as House minority leader. Meanwhile, history is made when Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) is voted vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus—the first woman of color elected to a leadership post in a congressional caucus. She gets a key to the executive restroom, a better parking spot, and is now third in line to yell "You lie!" during Trump's first speech to Congress.

Happy New Year! See you Thursday morning. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

