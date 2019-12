Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 08:32 Hits: 4

Cho Kuk, a former presidential aide, has been indicted on 12 charges, including bribery. The allegations have weakened attempts at improving transparency since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

