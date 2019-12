Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 05:08 Hits: 4

Former Ivory Coast political leader Charles Blé Goudé said Monday he had been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison by an Ivorian court over murder, rape and torture charges.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191231-former-ivory-coast-political-leader-ble-goude-says-sentenced-to-20-years-in-jail