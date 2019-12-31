Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 09:39 Hits: 4

Call it the year of people power. It was hard to find a country in 2019 where people weren't massing to make their desires known; in some cases they even managed to topple governments. But there was plenty of other incendiary news, from wildfires in the arctic to the burning of the beloved French icon Notre-Dame to a showdown between a teenage environmentalist and the most powerful man in the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191231-2019-in-review-protests-regime-change-and-a-world-on-fire