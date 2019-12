Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 08:47 Hits: 4

Taiwan's parliament passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat perceived threats from China as the democratic island gears up for a presidential vote on Jan. 11 amid heightened tension with Beijing.

