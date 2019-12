Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 08:58 Hits: 5

Ride-hailing giant Uber and delivery company Postmates have filed a lawsuit against the state of California, claiming a new law that would treat gig-economy freelancers as employees is unconstitutional.

