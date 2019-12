Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 11:00 Hits: 1

The European Union has already invested so much of its political capital into the green transition that a failure to fulfill its promise to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 would severely damage its legitimacy. The Green Deal is not just one of many EU projects. It is the Union’s new defining mission.

