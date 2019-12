Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 11:51 Hits: 1

In the 1980s and 1990s, people were acutely aware of inflationary risks, whereas economic actors today may be setting their expectations based on a different set of considerations. Given the powerful role of expectations in determining economic outcomes, this could be enough to alter the functioning of the business cycle.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inattention-reshapes-inflation-expectations-by-koichi-hamada-2019-12