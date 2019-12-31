How deep will Moscow Mitch sink in Trump's Ukraine cover-up?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 02:00 Hits: 1

The latest revelations in Donald Trump's Ukraine extortion scheme—that senior officials knew, as Mark Sumner writes, "that Trump's order to place a hold on military assistance was a violation of U.S. law, as well as an open invitation for aggressive action from Russia"—should put even more pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have an actual impeachment trial in the Senate. It should, but it's Moscow Mitch we're talking about, so it probably won't.

As The New York Times reported, "Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper joined Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and John R. Bolton, the national security adviser at the time, for a previously undisclosed Oval Office meeting with the president where they tried but failed to convince him that releasing the aid was in interests of the United States." Also in the thick of it was acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. They all knew, and they've all been desperately covering Trump's and their own tracks.

Well, except Mulvaney, who told the whole world in a press conference back in October that, yes, of course they were withholding the aid for a quid pro quo from Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden, and "Get over it." Mulvaney, Bolton, and Pompeo have all been protected by the White House, have all refused to talk to congressional investigators under the White House's cover—while at the same time the White House and Trump have screamed about no due process because none of Trump's "witnesses" have testified.

Well, here's their chance. And their obligation, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the story broke. "This makes the choice even more clear: Will the Senate hold a fair trial, or will it enable a cover-up?" he asked, rhetorically. It's McConnell. Of course he'll engineer a cover-up. It's going to be harder and harder to pull off, though, as more of these stories break. It's going to be even harder on his vulnerable senators, looking at reelection. Keeping pressure on them keeps pressure on Mitch. So let's keep it up.

