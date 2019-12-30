Daily Kos Radio is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 12:00 Hits: 1

We’re in for another disorienting week, and not just because of the screaming lunatic who claims to be president.

It’s the second week in a row with an end-of-the-year holiday falling on a Wednesday. So now, just like our “president,” none of us can keep our brains unscrambled long enough to get anything done.

Worse still, it’s a Monday!

On the upside, that means we’ve got Greg Dworkin to help get us started. That by itself is good enough to make it feel more like, say, a Thursday. That’s a head start, if you ask me.

Happy Holidays! ‘Tis the week or two for not getting much done. And yet, David Waldman is able to stuff another KITM into our stocking: Because of Donald Trump, we are saying Merry Christmas again! Though some people never stopped. For instance, The Hallmark channel has always embraced Christmas traditions just as many remember—without gay people, brown people or non-Christians... Well, they invited a few. After all, it’s Christmas. The Canadians stole Christmas, editing Donald Trump out of Home Alone 2 just before Christmas of 2014. Donald stole Christmas from his own tenants through the ‘80’s. Mark your calendars, Groundhog Day and more impeachments might be coming! Donald is thinking of gifting Roger Stone with a post-Christmas pardon, if he keeps quiet about Trump. Nuttier than most fruitcakes, Michele Fiore is finally being questioned about her connections to domestic terrorism. Do you think Rudy Guiliani is able to introduce his “communications director” Christianné Allen without elbowing the guy next to him and snickering? Rudy Colludy as an impeachment witness would bring plenty of pizzazz, and could clinch the case. The Ukraine scandal already has plenty of pizzazz for everyone.

