Support pours in for Congressman John Lewis following news of his cancer diagnosis

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 18:00 Hits: 5

Many people returned to the real world Monday to discover that civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis of Georgia has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. True to form, Lewis pledged to fight the disease with vigor after a lifetime of fighting for causes that benefitted others and moved the nation toward greater equality for all citizens.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement. But doctors have given him a "fighting chance" of beating cancer, Lewis added, "So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross."

Support for Rep. Lewis and his new fight came from across the nation. Check out some of the touching sentiments below.

Add your name to thank Rep. John Lewis for his leadership in making America a fairer, kinder, more equitable nation for people from all walks of life.

If thereÃ¢Â€Â™s one thing I love about @RepJohnLewis, itÃ¢Â€Â™s his incomparable will to fight. I know heÃ¢Â€Â™s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend. December 30, 2019

This hit me very, very hard. I donÃ¢Â€Â™t know anyone living who has done more to make this country a democracy for ALL people than John Lewis. I cannot think of a time he has not been on the right said of justice. IÃ¢Â€Â™m not even a praying person but offering some tonight. https://t.co/c5Gw7d0y72 December 29, 2019

I am praying for my dear friend John Lewis.This may be a new fight - but I know that we will soon add this to the long list of things he has overcome. We need his leadership now more than ever. I stand with you my friend. pic.twitter.com/n8chCdvWzw December 30, 2019

One of my favorite things at the start of every new Congress has been catching freshmen seeing, then meeting, John Lewis for the first time. Either party. The combo of star struck, awe, genuine thrill is always so great. Tough to put into words reverence for him among members. December 29, 2019

Last year I got to ask @repjohnlewis to record a brief video message for my little sister, who had been learning about him in class. Many politicians wouldn't have taken even the 20 seconds he did to make a stranger's day, let alone been so profound. Keep fighting, Congressman. pic.twitter.com/WLwHOpo7gF December 30, 2019

We are thinking of you and praying for you, Ã¢ÂÂ¦@repjohnlewisÃ¢ÂÂ©. We will carry you in our hearts as you have carried us in yours. GodÃ¢Â€Â™s covering as you begin this fight. pic.twitter.com/dkRsfG8GfB December 30, 2019

.@repjohnlewis is AmericaÃ¢Â€Â™s conscience and GeorgiaÃ¢Â€Â™s heart. We stand with him as he fights one more battle - to defeat pancreatic cancer. As he wages that war, he continues to do the peopleÃ¢Â€Â™s work, buoyed by the prayers and good will of millions. God bless you, my friend. December 30, 2019

I saw this tweet by John Lewis at a time in my life when I was in despair. He lifted me. Now it our turn to lift him. He reminds me every day how important it is to fight on the right side of history. John Lewis is still here and there is still hope Ã¢Â™Â¥Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ¢ÂœÂŠÃ°ÂŸÂÂ¾Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂÃ°ÂŸÂÂ¾ pic.twitter.com/jeuQQ2DZy4 December 30, 2019

TonightÃ¢Â€Â™s reading Ã¢Â€Â” a book that changed my life Ã¢Â€Â” the memoirs of a towering figure in American history and a legendary fighter for human rights. John Lewis is tough and tireless and he remains in that fight. May he serve Georgia, the nation, and humanity for many years to come! pic.twitter.com/NnvvZorvKm December 29, 2019

If thereÃ¢Â€Â™s anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, itÃ¢Â€Â™s you, John. Hillary and I love you, and we join with millions of other Americans in praying for you and your family. https://t.co/gNVEu1dijU December 29, 2019

From Selma to Capitol Hill, Rep. John Lewis has always been a moral compass for our nation. As he embarks on his next fight, Amy and I are praying for his health. Now more than ever, America needs John LewisÃ¢Â€Â™ grace, grit and integrity. https://t.co/3hEPxf6ddy December 30, 2019

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1908553