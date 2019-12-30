Today's the final day to submit a public comment opposing DACA fee hikes

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 19:40 Hits: 5

Today, Dec. 30, is the final day to submit a public comment opposing the Trump administration’s harmful plan to increase fees in programs ranging from naturalization to DACA by massive amounts, so click here to submit your comment now.

These proposed hikes would see naturalization fees go from $640 to $1,170 and DACA renewal fees go from $495 to $765. In one unprecedented move, the administration also wants asylum-seekers to pay a $50 fee, which would make the U.S. one of the few countries to charge applicants to seek asylum protections.

To rub salt in the wound, the Trump administration may not even use these fee increases to improve services for DACA recipients and others, but may instead transfer that cash to agencies such as ICE in order to continue mass deportation efforts. We need to speak out loudly against this plan, so click here now to submit your comment opposing this proposal.

Having trouble coming up with a comment? No problem—immigrant rights advocacy group United We Dream has a template here that may help. Just make sure to submit your comment opposing these fee hikes by the end of the day on Dec. 30.

