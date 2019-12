Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 17:10 Hits: 2

In his first draft of Declaration of Independence, Jefferson listed a “long train of abuses & usurpations,” at the hand of King George III. Those, he added, are “begun at a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/what-a-line-deleted-from-the-declaration-of-independence-teaches-us-about-thomas-jefferson/