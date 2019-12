Category: World Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 14:23 Hits: 2

Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center says only 293 people have died this year in air accidents. The crash of a Boeing 737MAX jet in Ethiopia in March was responsible for half of all aviation fatalities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/third-safest-ever-year-for-flying-german-report-shows/a-51834316?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf